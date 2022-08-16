The governing football body, FIFA, has suspended the Indian Football Federation, AIFF, due to influences by third parties. FIFA will lift the ban once AIFF regains full control of its daily affairs. Due to this suspension, India cannot hold the U17 women's World Cup that is scheduled to be held in October 2022.

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes: FIFA — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

