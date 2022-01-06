The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday enhanced the existing election expenditure limit fro candidates in parliamentary and assembly constituencies. The deciosn taken by the ECI wll be applicable in all upcoming elections. The election expenditure limit for candidates has been hiked to Rs 95 lakh from Rs 70 lakh for Lok Sabha elections and to Rs 40 lakh from Rs 28 lakh for assembly elections.

Tweet By ANI:

The Election Commission of India enhances the existing election expenditure limit for candidates in Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies. These limits will be applicable in all upcoming elections. pic.twitter.com/TGbTaJBs7N — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

Tweet By Election Commission Of India:

