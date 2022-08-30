The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on September 2 for questioning on the coal smuggling scam in West Bengal. Abhishek Banerjee is nephew of the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He has been asked to be present at the ED's office at the Central Government Office (CGO) at Kolkata's Salt Lake area. Abhishek Banerjee Reappointed as TMC National General Secretary.

TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Summoned by ED

