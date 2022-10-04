On Tuesday, the Government of India declared Showkat Ahmed Sheik, chief launching commander of terror outfit Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen, a terrorist. Sheikh was declared a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Act, 1967 on charges of spreading terror and violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Showkat Ahmed Sheik Declared Terrorist

The Government of India has declared chief launching commander of terror outfit Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen, Showkat Ahmed Sheik a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 on charges of spreading terror & violence in Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/bY5lCLKcTX — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022

