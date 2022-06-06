Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the massacre that is happening with Kashmiri Pandits is not right. "In last 30 years, Kashmiri Pandits had to migrate twice & both happened when BJP was in power," he said. He urged the government to take steps and provide security to Kashmiri Pandits.

