The Bombay Lawyers Association has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju saying they should be discharged from their duties because they have shown a "lack of faith" in the Constitution and judiciary. Judges' Appointment: You Are Bound To Follow Supreme Court Collegium Decision, Retired Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman Tells Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

PIL Against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju:

The petition seeks that the HC restrains them from discharging their official duties and declare that both are disqualified from holding their constitutional posts by showing a lack of faith in the constitution of India through their public conduct and their statements. — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

