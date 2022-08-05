The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday hiked the policy repo rate for the third time in a row on Friday. The repo rate has been hiked by 50 basis points to 5.4% with immediate effect.

The real GDP growth projection for 2022-23 is retained at 7.2% with Q1- 16.2%, Q2- 6.2%, Q3 -4.1% and Q4- 4% with risks broadly balanced. The real GDP growth for Q1 2023-24 is projected at 6.7%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das pic.twitter.com/lyrW1anQaf — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

