"The record allocation of Rs 13 Lakh crore in infrastructure will hugely boost the economy." : Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Union Budget 2023-24#Budget #Budgetday #UnionBudget #UnionBudget2023



Photo: IANS (File) pic.twitter.com/8KXxPy95WL— IANS (@ians_india) February 1, 2023

