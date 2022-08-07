On Sunday, RJD workers, led by party leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, held a 'Pratirodh' march over inflation and unemployment, in Patna. Speaking about the same, Tejashwi Yadav said, "The whole country is sick of corruption, inflation and unemployment. They (BJP govt) have been playing with constitutional institutions. The farmers here in Bihar are fed up with floods and droughts."

Check tweet:

