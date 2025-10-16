A shocking theft was caught on camera in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, where a thief stole INR 7 lakh in cash from a shop in broad daylight while the owner stepped out for a bathroom break. The incident came to light after CCTV footage of the theft surfaced on social media on Thursday. In the video, the thief can be seen entering the unattended shop, sweeping all the visible cash into a bag, and fleeing the scene. The shop owner filed a complaint, and the CCTV footage has been handed over to the police. An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Police are analysing the footage to identify the accused and have launched a search operation to trace and arrest the suspect. Further updates are awaited. Jewellery Theft by ‘Real-Life Bunty and Babli’ in Lucknow: 2 Thieves Chase Couple, Steal Diamond Ring Worth INR 75,000 From Scooter Dicky (Watch Video).

Thief Steals INR 7 Lakh From Shop in Chhatarpur

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Tehelka Digital News ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)