A couple, nicknamed “Bunty and Babli,” was caught on CCTV stealing costly liquor bottles from a high-end wine shop in Kanpur. The duo used a clever distraction trick - while the man engaged the shop manager by buying a cheap bottle, the woman discreetly slipped an expensive one into her waistband. The incident occurred at Raghvendra Pandey’s liquor shop, where repeated stock losses raised suspicion. When the couple returned days later, alert staff monitored them on CCTV and caught the man, identified as Nabeel from Juhi Safed Colony, red-handed outside the shop. His accomplice, Shreya Sharma of Hemant Vihar, fled the scene on her scooter. DCP DN Chaudhary confirmed the theft, stating that a case has been registered, the man arrested, and efforts are ongoing to locate the absconding woman. Jewellery Theft by ‘Real-Life Bunty and Babli’ in Lucknow: 2 Thieves Chase Couple, Steal Diamond Ring Worth INR 75,000 From Scooter Dicky (Watch Video).

‘Bunty-Babli’ Duo’s Liquor Heist Exposed as Woman Slips Expensive Bottles into Waistband

