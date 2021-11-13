The air quality in Haryana's Gurugram city remained in "very poor" category on Saturday. A thick layer of smoke engulfed the city. Meanwhile, Air quality also dipped in Delhi. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stands at 499.

Tweet By ANI:

Thick layer of smoke and haze engulf Gurugram, air quality 'very poor' pic.twitter.com/QFdiKlyxjp — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2021

