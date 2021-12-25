Amid rise concern over the spread of COVID-19 variant Omicron in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that Senior citizens with comorbidities will be given precaution doses from January 10, 2022.

Those with comorbidities and above 60 years of age on the recommendation of their doctors will be eligible for precaution doses from January 10, 2022 onwards: PM Narendra Modi (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/TAJ5oAN38v — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

