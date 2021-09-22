Three samples of pigs out of 87 have tested positive for African Swine fever in Tripura. The authorities have ordered culling of all the pigs within 1 Km from the epicenter and have declared the area within 10 Km as surveillance zone. K Shashi Kr, Director of Animal Resources Development Department in Tripura says that the notification has been issued for culling and the process has also been started to curb spread of the African Swine Fever among the pigs.

Three of 87 samples of pigs tested positive for African swine fever. We'll cull all pigs within 1km from epicentre & declare 10km area as surveillance zone. We've issued notification & began culling process: K Shashi Kr, Director, Animal Resources Development Dept, Tripura (21.09) pic.twitter.com/Qojly7irzN — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)