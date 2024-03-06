On Wednesday, the Supreme Court issued a ban on tiger safari within the core areas of the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. Following this order, tiger safari will now be restricted to the peripheral and buffer zones of the park. The apex court expressed criticism towards the then Uttarakhand Forest Minister, Harak Singh Rawat, and forest officials for their involvement in commercial activities that led to the illicit felling of trees on a large scale. Supreme Court Tells AAP To Vacate Party Office in Delhi on Land Meant for High Court by June 15.

Supreme Court remarks that the nexus between politicians and forest officials has resulted in causing heavy damage to the environment for some political and commercial gain. SC asks CBI, which is probing the matter, to submit a status report in three months. — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

