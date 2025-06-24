Panic gripped commuters on the Sakritola-Anjora road in Maharashtra’s Gondia on Friday, June 20, after a tiger was spotted roaming freely around 1 PM. The big cat lingered for five to ten minutes before retreating toward a nearby canal. Viral videos from the scene show villagers chasing the tiger and hurling stones in fear. Forest officials were swiftly alerted and launched efforts to safely locate and capture the animal. Man-Eater Tiger That Killed Six Persons in Maharashtra's Chandrapur Forest Circle Captured After Two-Month-Long Operation.

Tiger Spotted in Maharashtra's Gondia

