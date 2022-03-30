Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday arrived at Parliament in his hydrogen-powered car Toyota Mirai. “To become 'Atmanirbhar', we've introduced green hydrogen which is generated from water. This car is a pilot project. Now, the manufacturing of green hydrogen will begin in the country. Imports will be curbed and new employment opportunities will be created,” the minister said.

Check Tweet:

