According to the Today’s Chanakya Exit Poll, Congress is all set to lead the Assembly Elections 2023 results in Chhattisgarh with atleast 57 seats out of a total of 119 in the state. On the other hand, despite registering a surge in the state, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) will be able to garner atleast 33 seats in the polls. According to Today’s Chanakya exit poll, other parties or independent candidates will have to suffice with more or less 3 seats in the state. Chhattisgarh Exit Poll 2023 Results by India Today-Axis My India, NDTV Live Streaming: Who Will Win Chhattisgarh, Congress or BJP? Watch Result Prediction for Assembly Elections.

Today's Chanakya Exit Poll 2023 Results for Chhattisgarh

#TCPoll Chhattisgarh 2023 Seat Projection BJP 33 ± 8 Seats Cong 57 ± 8 Seats Others 00 ± 3 Seats#News24TodaysChanakyaAnalysis — Today's Chanakya (@TodaysChanakya) November 30, 2023

