In a major good news for consumers, the Department of Consumer Affairs has directed the National Cooperative Consumers'​ Federation Of India (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) to sell tomatoes at a retail price of Rs 70 per kg rate from July 20, 2023, in view of the declining trend in tomato prices. The tomatoes procured by NCCF and NAFED had been retailed, initially, at Rs 90 per kg and then reduced to Rs 80 per kg from July 16, 2023. "The reduction to Rs 70/kg will further benefit the consumers," said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution. Tomato Price Hike: Amid Rising Prices, Centre To Source Tomatoes From Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra.

