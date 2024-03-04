In the latest development in the Nafe Singh Rathee murder case, the police arrested two shooters from Goa. Jhajjar Police said that two shooters named Saurav and Ashish were nabbed from Goa in a joint operation by Jhajjar Police, Delhi Police Special Cell and Haryana STF. Meanwhile, a search is underway to nab two more shooters. Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) chief Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead in Haryana's Jhajjar by unidentified assailants near the railway crossing at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar. Nafe Singh Rathee Shot Dead: ‘Opposition Shouldn’t Do Politics Over Somebody’s Death’, Says BJP Spokesperson Jawahar Yadav on Murder of Haryana INDL Chief (Watch Video).

Two Shooters Arrested from Goa

Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee murder case | Two shooters namely Saurav and Ashish nabbed from Goa in a joint operation by Jhajjar Police, Delhi Police Special Cell and Haryana STF. Search underway to nab two more shooters: Jhajjar Police — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

