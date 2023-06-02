A passenger who was in one of the derailed trains recounted the moment when the horrific train accident took place, leaving hundreds injured so far. He said he was sleeping when the accident occurred. Upon waking up, he saw other passengers scattered inside the bogey. He further added that he was buried under 10 to 15 people when he woke up. When asked about the number of death, he said he did not know exactly, but when he came out of the bogey, he witnessed several individuals with severed hands and limbs. At least 50 people died, and 350 were injured in a three-way accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Coromandel Express, and a goods train on separate tracks in Bahanagar in Odisha's Balasore district. Train Accident in Odisha's Balasore: Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Train Derail, Hit Goods Train Near Bahanaga; 50 Dead (See Pics and Video).

Train Accident in Odisha's Balasore:

#WATCH | Balasore, Odisha: A passenger who was in one of the derailed trains tells about the moment when the horrific train accident took place leaving hundreds injured so far. pic.twitter.com/z9MWc0T5mA — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

