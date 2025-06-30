Train services remained unaffected after a goods train derailed near Cuttack railway station in Odisha today, June 30. Authorities quickly ensured that passenger trains continued running smoothly despite the incident. An investigation led by railway officials is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the derailment. Assistant Divisional Railway Manager Shubhrajit Mandal stated that uneven loading appeared to be a significant factor. He explained that derailments can result from track defects, overspeeding, wagon issues, or operational errors. The railway department is working to prevent such incidents in the future while restoring normalcy at the site. Train Derailment in Odisha: 11 Coaches of Bengaluru-Kamakhya Superfast Express Derail Near Nergund Station in Cuttack; No Casualties Reported (See Pics and Videos).

Goods Train Derails Near Cuttack Station

Cuttack, Odisha: Assistant Divisional Railway Manager Shubhrajit Mandal says, "Whenever there's a derailment, there are usually 2-3 possible reasons. Sometimes it’s due to track defects, sometimes due to overspeeding, sometimes there’s an issue with the wagon, or sometimes… pic.twitter.com/QhtbR1FSBv — IANS (@ians_india) June 30, 2025

