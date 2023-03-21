In a major embarrassment, the national flag was found torn at the Islamnagar main square in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun. The tricolour was found in a bad condition and was recorded on camera by a Twitter user by the name of Shivampal_79. The user further tagged the Twitter accounts of the state government, CM Yogi Adityanath, Lucknow ADG, Lucknow IG, and state police. Taking cognisance of the video, the Uttar Pradesh police directed the Baduan team to take necessary action. Madhya Pradesh: Footpath Painted in Tricolour in Indore, Netizens React Angrily After Video Goes Viral.

Tricolour Insulted!

