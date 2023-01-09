A footpath in Indore has been painted with tricolour purportedly ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The video of the footpath in tricolour has gone viral on social media and has spread widespread shock. Several users have bashed the MP government for choosing the colour scheme. One user wrote, "Its soo shameful This video is from Indore #BJP Ruled state." Madhya Pradesh: Colour Sprayed on Grass To Make It Look Green Ahead of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2023 Event in Indore, Video Goes Viral.

Footpath Painted in Tricolour in Indore:

Shameful, Says User:

The footpath of the bridge is being painted with the colors of the tricolour Its soo shameful This video is from Indore #BJP Ruled state#ModiDisasterForIndia #BJPHataoDeshBachao pic.twitter.com/nYM88SSOyF — Gatla Satheesh (@Gatla4747) January 9, 2023

Footpath Painted in Tricolour:

Netizens React Angrily:

Pavement is painted with tricolor to welcome the PM! Is this not an insult? pic.twitter.com/PaBp6bFrDl — YSR (@ysathishreddy) January 8, 2023

