A heartwarming video of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha is going viral on social media and winning hearts online. According to reports, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday performed a successful dental surgery at his old workplace in Hapania in Agartala. A video of the Saha performing an oral cystic lesion surgery on 10-year-old patient identified as Akshit Ghosh has gone viral on social media. The video shows Saha's commitment towards his profession even after taking over a Constitutional post. Tripura CM Joins Participates in Groundbreaking Ceremony of New Police Headquarter in Agartal.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)