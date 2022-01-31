Budget Session 2022 began in Parliament from today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all the members of the Parliaments to focus on the betterment of India. He said that elections in the country will come and go but the more fruitful we make this session, the better opportunity rest of the year becomes to take the country to economic heights.

Check Tweet:

True that polls affect Sessions & discussions. But I request all MPs that elections will go on but #BudgetSession draws a blueprint for entire year. The more fruitful we make this session, the better opportunity rest of the year becomes to take the country to economic heights: PM pic.twitter.com/nX1XZ5GQs3 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

