Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday, January 10, hailed assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar's decision to term his faction as real Shiv Sena. Speaking to the media, Eknath Shinde said, "It is 'Satyamev Jayate'. Truth has won...This result has been given on merit," he said. Speaking further, the Maharashtra CM said that the majority is very important in democracy, and hence, the decision given by the speaker today is the victory of democracy. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar stated that the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is the "real" Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena MLAs Disqualification: Faction Led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Is ‘Real’ Shiv Sena, Announces Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar (Watch Video).

Truth Has Won

#WATCH | Maharashtra Assembly Speaker rules Shinde faction the real Shiv Sena. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "It is 'Satyamev Jayate'. Truth has won...This result has been given on merit. Majority is very important in democracy and hence the decision given by the Speaker… pic.twitter.com/X7Eyt7I4L8 — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)