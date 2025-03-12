A video from an Airtel gallery in Charkop, Mumbai, has gone viral, showing an employee refusing to speak Marathi despite a customer’s insistence. The woman questioned, “Why should I speak Marathi? Where is it written?” The incident has fueled the ongoing debate on Marathi’s importance in Maharashtra. Akhil Chitre, a Uddhav Thackeray faction leader, later visited the gallery, questioning Airtel’s hiring policies. He demanded that 80% of Airtel’s Maharashtra workforce be Marathi-speaking and warned of potential backlash if the company fails to implement this. Chitre urged Airtel to take action against employees refusing to use Marathi, emphasising that the party would ensure Marathi gets its due respect. MPSC Exam in Marathi: Devendra Fadnavis Announces Government Planning To Conduct All Maharashtra Public Service Commission Competitive Exams in Marathi.

Airtel Employee’s Refusal to Speak Marathi in Mumbai Sparks Controversy

एअरटेल प्रशासनाने नोंद घेऊन कर्मचाऱ्यांना मराठी भाषेचं महत्त्व समजावून सांगावं. महाराष्ट्रात एअरटेल चे असंख्य मराठी ग्राहक आहेत ते कायम ठेवायचे असतील तर योग्य पाउलं उचला नाहीतर मुंबईत एअरटेल ची गॅलरी दिसणार नाही. इतर भाषेचा विरोध नाही पण मराठी भाषिक ८०% कर्मचारी असायलाच हवे.… pic.twitter.com/xRBO2nSzqh — Akhil Chitre अखिल चित्रे (@akhil1485) March 11, 2025

