Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, 1st July, 2022, sacked Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde from the post of Shiv Sena leader in the party. In a letter to Shinde, who was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister with the support of the BJP, Thackeray accused him of indulging in anti-party activities. Earlier, in an emotional address on Wednesday night, Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as Maharashtra Chief Minister and declared that he would meet party workers at the Sena Bhawan.

Uddhav Thackeray sacks Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena leader: Party sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)