In what can be seen as a major firefighting operation, 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters are tackling a fire under the railway arches on Union Street in Southwark, United Kingdom. The incident came to light after a major fire broke out near the London Bridge station. According to reports, a railway arch containing a number of vehicles is completely alight. "The cause of the fire is not known at this time," London Fire Brigade said.

Check Tweet:

UK | 10 fire engines & around 70 firefighters are tackling a fire under the railway arches on Union Street in Southwark; a railway arch containing a number of vehicles is completely alight. The cause of the fire is not known at this time: London Fire Brigade — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

Fire at London Bridge Station:

A fire has broken out near London Bridge station pic.twitter.com/v8ATeWU4Mv — Jenny Stanton (@Jenny_Stanton) August 17, 2022

Firefighters Continue To Tackle the Fire:

Firefighters are continuing to tackle the fire under the railway arches in #Southwark. Trains to and from #LondonBridge are affected and several buildings have been evacuated https://t.co/5xIpC4mpKN pic.twitter.com/c8wwK39KkM — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 17, 2022

