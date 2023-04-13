The Prayagraj CJM court on Thursday sent mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed to four-day police custody. Besides Atiq Ahmed, the Prayagraj CJM court also sent his brother Ashraf to four-day police custody in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. Earlier in the day, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad and his aide Ghulam, both of whom were wanted in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police. The encounter took place in Jhansi. Asad Ahmed Encounter: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Key Meeting on ‘Law and Order’ After Gangster-Turned-Politician Atiq Ahmed’s Son Gunned Down.

Atiq Ahmed, Brother Ashraf Sent to Four-Day Police Custody

Umesh Pal murder case | Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf sent to four-day police custody by Prayagraj CJM court pic.twitter.com/JbLTmby3Cw — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2023

