Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took to social media to expresses condolences on the demise of Bhairon Singh Rathore, hero of 1971 India-Pakistan war. Sharing a picture with late Bhairon Singh Rathor, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Had met Bhairon Singh Rathore ji during his stay in Jaisalmer last year, the flame of love and patriotism in his heart for the motherland was truly unique," when translated from Hindi. Shah also said that Rathore's heroic saga will continue to inspire generations to come. Home Minister Amit Shah Says 'Insurgency Incidents in Northeast Region Down by 74% in Eight Years, 60% Decrease of Attacks on Security Forces’.

Hero of 1971 India-Pak War Passes Away

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expresses condolences on the demise of Bhairon Singh Rathore, hero of 1971 India-Pak war pic.twitter.com/CLjMgB9173 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

Amit Shah Expresses Condolences

1971 के युद्ध के नायक भैरों सिंह राठौड़ जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है। लोंगेवाला पोस्ट पर सेना के साथ@BSF_India की एक छोटी सी टुकड़ी का नेतृत्व करते हुए उन्होंने अपने पराक्रम से दुश्मन को परास्त कर भारत माता का मस्तक ऊँचा किया। उनकी वीरता पर हर भारतीय को हमेशा गर्व रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/FqFwbHvP3u — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 19, 2022

