Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Thursday alleged that his car was attacked by TMC supporters in West Bengal's West Midnapore. Following this, 8 people arrested in connection with the attack. 3 Police officers are also placed under suspension, West Midnapore SP Dinesh Kumar said.

#UPDATE | 8 people arrested in connection with the attack on Union Minister V Muraleedharan's car. 3 Police officers are placed under suspension: West Midnapore SP Dinesh Kumar — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

