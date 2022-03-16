The United States Senate on Wednesday passed the "Sunshine Protection Act" by unanimous consent. The U.S. Senate passed the bill in order to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

Daylight Saving Time which is also known as summertime is the practice of advancing clocks during the warmer months to ensure that darkness falls at a later time.

Daylight saving time has been in place in nearly all of the United States since the 1960s after being first tried in 1918. At present, Daylight saving time makes up roughly eight months of the year, with the other months counterintuitively being called standard time.

