Uttar Pradesh administration has declared August 19,2022 (Friday) as a holiday on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janamashtami as opposed to earlier decided date of August 18, 2022 (Thursday). The UP administration released a public notice regarding this change.

Check Tweet:

UP declares August 19 as a public holiday for the occasion of Janmashtami instead of the earlier decided August 18 pic.twitter.com/5Z7enNeEZZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 17, 2022

