In another hit-and-drag case, a man and his grandson were killed after the scooty they were riding was hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba. The heavy vehicle kept on speeding with the two-wheeler stuck under it for nearly two kilometers. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday on NH 86 - Kanpur-Sagar Highway. The horrifying visuals of the drag horror have surfaced on social media. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Man, Grandson Killed As Truck Hits and Drags Scooty for 2 km in Mahoba, Accused Arrested (Disturbing Video).

UP Hit-and-Drag Horror:

Disturbing visual, viewers discretion advised In a hit & run case, yesterday, a truck mow down two including a six-year-old kid. Truck driver dragged kid's body along with two-wheeler for 2 km on NH 86 in #Banda district of #UttarPradesh. Accused driver nabbed. #RoadAccident pic.twitter.com/tK3zIA3E1i — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) February 26, 2023

