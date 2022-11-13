A shocking incident has come to light from UP's Auraiya where a Dalit youth was allegedly beaten up by goons. The incident took place in front of the Dibiyapur police station. In the video, an attacker can be seen raining slaps on a man. Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the video, UP police have launched a probe into the matter. Police have formed teams to nab the accused after the victim lodged a complaint. UP Shocker: Police Response Vehicle Hits Two Children on Busy Baghpat Street in Broad Daylight (Watch Video).

Dalit Youth Beaten by Goons:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)