In a terrifying incident, a youth was shot dead in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. The incident was caught on CCTV installed nearby. In the video, the deceased was seen walking through a lane in the Thakurdwara area with a friend when the attacker approaches him from behind. The armed man then shoots the youth before fleeing the spot. The incident has sent shock waves across the state. UP Shocker: Man’s Head Smashed With Brick After Argument Goes Awry in Ghaziabad, Disturbing Video Goes Viral, Manhunt Launched To Nab Accused.

Youth Gunned Down in Broad Daylight in Moradabad:

In a daylight murder caught on camera, a man named Vishal Kumar was gunned down in a lane on Thakurdwara area in UP's Moradabad district. The suspect has been identified as Bilal who is on the run. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. pic.twitter.com/gRNmBOUKNl — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 27, 2022

