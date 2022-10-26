A man was assaulted and hit with a brick after a clash broke out between two groups outside an eatery in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on October 25. In the video, a person can be seen throwing a brick at a man, identified as Varun. As per the reports, the victim succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to a hospital. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused and a manhunt has been launched to nab them. Video: Upset Over Inquiry, Man Rains Slaps on Security Guard at Windsor Paradise in UP’s Ghaziabad.

Man’s Head Smashed With Brick:

