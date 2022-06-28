On Tuesday, a helicopter carrying 7 passengers and 2 pilots made an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea near ONGC rig Sagar Kiran in Mumbai High. "Four people have been rescued. Rescue operations underway," the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited said in a tweet. So far, five people have been rescued, the ONGC said.

Check tweet:

#UPDATE | 5 people have been rescued so far: ONGC — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

