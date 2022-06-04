The Hyderabad police on Saturday arrested the third accused in the connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in the Jubilee Hills. "In continuation of arrest of accused Saduddin Malik, 2 Child in Conflict with Law were apprehended by Jubilee Hills police today; being produced before Juvenile Court for their custody," police officials said. The police had arrested one accused identified as Saduddin Malik on June 3.

