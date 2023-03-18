Internet services in several parts of Punjab have been suspended as the state police launch an action against the self-styled radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and his aides. The Punjab police arrested six of Singh's associates earlier today. The Khalistani sympathiser has been booked under three cases, out of which two are related to hate speech. Punjab: Internet Services Suspended in State Till Sunday Amid Reports of Amritpal Singh’s Arrest.

Waris Punjab De Head Amritpal Singh To Be Arrested Soon?

#UPDATE | Mobile internet services restricted in several districts of Punjab as the State Police launches action against Khalistani sympathiser ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh and his aides. — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)