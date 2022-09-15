After the bodies of 2 girls were found hanging from a tree, Additional SP Arun Kumar Singh, Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday said that four accused in the matter have been taken into custody. "Interrogation is underway," he added. Earlier in the day, the police said that two Dalit teenage sisters were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field located about a kilometre away from their house in Nighasan police station limits on Wednesday. The mother of the two girls alleged that they were murdered and accused three youths from the neighbouring village in Nighasan police station limits of abducting and killing them.

