The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the results for the Civil Services Examination 2020. Candidates can check the UPSC Civil Services examination 2020 results on the official website of the commisssion - upsc.gov.in. A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

Here Is The List of Selected Candidates:

Tweet By ANI:

UPSC declares the final result of Civil Services Examination, 2020. A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment. pic.twitter.com/mSdYt4hWiU — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)