The US has approved the sale of MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft and related equipment to India for an estimated cost of USD 3.99 billion, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. "US State Department made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of India of MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of 3.99 billion Dollars," the news agency said. India-US Trade Policy Forum Meeting: New Delhi Urges White House To Restore GSP Status, Scrapped by Former US President Donald Trump, for Duty-Free Exports.

US Approves Drone Sale for India

US State Department made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of India of MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of 3.99 billion Dollars pic.twitter.com/acpUGj4uR6 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)