Warm felicitations and greetings to @POTUS @JoeBiden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day. As vibrant democracies, India and USA share values of freedom and liberty. Our strategic partnership has a truly global significance. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2021

