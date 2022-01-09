The US has said that it is "deeply disturbed" over the incident of an attack on a Sikh cab driver at JFK airport in New York City. US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said that the country has the responsibility to hold perpetrators of hate crimes accountable for their actions.

