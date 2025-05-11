In the wake of a ceasefire breach by Pakistan despite ongoing peace efforts, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took a subtle yet pointed dig on social media. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Tharoor wrote, “Usi fitrat hai mukar jaane ki, use wade pe yakeen kaise karun?” — loosely translating to “It is his nature to renege; how can I trust his promise?” His comment came shortly after Pakistani projectiles were detected across the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday night, marking a violation amid diplomatic overtures for peace. Interestingly, just hours before the tweet, Tharoor had expressed cautious optimism during a PTI interaction. “I think peace is essential, we need to have more details, but I am very glad,” he had said. Emphasising that India has never sought prolonged conflict, Tharoor added that the country aimed only to send a strong message to terrorists — a goal he believes has been achieved. Jammu and Kashmir: Situation Normal at Jammu, Poonch; No Shelling Reported Overnight (Watch Videos).

‘Uski Fitrat Hail Mukar Jaane Ki’: Shashi Tharoor's Dig at Pakistan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)