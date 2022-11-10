A man was arrested for raping a one-and-a-half-year-old girl in Etah, police said. Following a complaint from the girl's family, a case was registered at the Marhara police station. The 25-year-old man has been arrested and he is being interrogated, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dhananjay Kushwaha said. He raped the girl and she was injured in the incident, police said, adding that he fled from the spot, leaving her bleeding and crying in a lane. Jharkhand Shocker: 60-Year-Old Woman Stripped and Tied to Tree After Being Branded 'Witch' in Sahibganj

