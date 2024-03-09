The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, March 9, announced its list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar MLC elections 2024. The saffron party fielded Mangal Pandey and Lal Mohan Gupta and Anamika Singh from Bihar while Ashok Katariya and Mohit Beniwal feature among the seven candidates from Uttar Pradesh. Anupriya Patel Security Upgraded: Centre Elevates Union Minister and Apna Dal (S) Party Leader’s Security to Z-Category Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

MLC Elections 2024

BJP announces its list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar MLC elections. pic.twitter.com/azsywm0DNR — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

